Saharan dust headed for Gulf

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Saharan dust is making its way to the Gulf of Mexico from the western coast of Africa.
While this is a common event that happens yearly, University of Southern Mississippi assistant professor of geography Tommy Patterson says this particular dust is slightly different from past years.
“It’s just a really large pulse of really dry, dusty air,” Patterson said. “It’s stayed pretty well intact in it’s transit across the Atlantic Ocean. It’s made it about 5,000 miles from the western coast of Africa. It’s going to kind of siphon through the Gulf of Mexico and start to make landfall somewhere between Texas, Lousianna and parts of Mississippi sometime toward the end of the week.”
Patterson says you can expect great sunrises and sunsets from this dust.
