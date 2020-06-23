Robinson wins special election for House District 88

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Voters in Jones and Jasper counties elected a new state House representative Tuesday.
Robin Robinson defeated Michael Walker in a special election to fill the vacant House District 88 seat. Robinson won 65% of the vote, with Walker capturing 33% of the vote.
Jason Dykes also qualified for the election but withdrew his candidacy, though he still appeared on the ballot. He received 2% of the vote.
Robinson received a total of 1,471 votes from both counties, with Walker tallying 745.
The House District 88 seat was vacated when Ramona Blackledge resigned in January.
Robinson was born and raised in Jones County. She said she planned to focus on jobs, education and the economy if elected.
According to the Secretary of State’s Office, voter turnout for the special election seemed to be low just a few hours before polls closed, based on telephone calls to his office.
According to the unofficial election results, voter turnout was at about 12% for each county.
