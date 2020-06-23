Pine Belt Robotics Academy hosts summer camp

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - School may be out for summer, but that doesn’t mean your child has to stop learning.
The Pine Belt Robotics Academy is offering summer camps for the first time. According to the academy website, third through sixth grade students are learning how to create functioning programs on robots.
Officials say the camp is full of learning opportunities.
“What’s really exciting is there are so many possibilities within the program,” said Pine Belt Robotics Academy owner and director Nadine Amaya. “They can build robots from instructions. They can also create their own robots using the VEX robotics parts. Once they have their robots, they modify them and test them to fit the particular game challenge they’re presented with each year.”
According to Amaya, the takeaways from this camp go even further than just educational assets.
“The most important thing that I see is that they become better thinkers, and they gain confidence in learning things that they may have thought were impossible for them and that was difficult,” Amaya said. “So, one of the things that I focus on in the academy is helping them to see that we’re all lifelong learners and I’m learning alongside of them many times. Learning can be exciting and fun and sometimes you learn more from your mistakes.”
Due to COVID-19, the academy is limiting camps to 10 to 12 kids per session, as well as taking other precautions.
“So, I have the special sanitizer that is commercial grade,” said Amaya. “We make sure that every evening we clean everything and spray everything with sanitizer. When we do have afternoon groups we do that cleaning in between as well, and we have the kids bring their own mask from home and they wear that during the academy.”
For more information including how to register for future camps, visit pinebeltacademyrobotics.com, and click the ‘summer camps’ tab in the right hand corner.
