New administrators ready for challenges in Covington County Schools

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - There will be some administrative changes at a couple of Covington County schools this fall.
Former Collins Elementary School assistant principal April Johnson has been named as that school’s new principal, and former CES librarian Lynn Broome will now serve as assistant principal at that school.
Meanwhile, Hopewell Elementary School will also have a new leader this school year.
Joanna Barnes has been named as that school’s principal. She comes to Covington County after serving as an administrator in Hattiesburg Public Schools for many years.
All three new administrators met with other Covington County school leaders Tuesday at Collins Elementary School to help develop plans for the fall semester.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.