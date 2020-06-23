Miss. black caucus calls for immediate change of state flag

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Legislative Black Caucus says the state flag does not unify Mississippi.
They don’t like that the flag includes a Confederate symbol, and say the flag is hurting student-athletes and preventing businesses from coming into the state.
They say legislature can vote for a new flag during this session.
“We want one unifying flag that does not incorporate confederate symbols or connotations. Our constituents, student athletes and businesses deserve better,” MLBC Chair Angela Ford said in a statement.
Others say the flag is not about hate, racism or slavery but instead about Christ.
“I’ll bleed, sweat and die for this flag,” Kenny Daughdrill said. “I’m telling you straight up. I’m not holding a race card on nobody. I’m not holding no hate on nobody, but Tate Reeves, our governor and that bunch up their in that capitol, they’re playing games.”
The governor has stated he thinks changing the flag should be a decision by voters.
The black caucus will discuss their issue further Tuesday morning.
