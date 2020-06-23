Miss. Association of Community Colleges supports changing state flag

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Association of Community Colleges unanimously voted to support changing the state flag.
The group is composed of presidents of the state’s 15 community colleges.
In a statement, the group said, “We believe the flag of Mississippi should be one that unites all of us toward a prosperous future.”
Two other groups came out in opposition of the flag Tuesday, including the Mississippi Baptist Convention and Legislative Black Caucus.
