Greater Hattiesburg ADP Board supports state flag change

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Board of Directors of the Area Development Partnership of Greater Hattiesburg unanimously approved a statement in support of changing the Mississippi state flag Tuesday.
The Greater Hattiesburg ADP is a private nonprofit that aims to stimulate economic growth and improve quality of life for residents of Forrest, Lamar and Perry counties through chamber of commerce and economic development efforts.
The Board of Directors consists of 23 voting members, and the organization is made up of more than 825 businesses, both large and small.
The Greater Hattiesburg ADP released the following statement Tuesday:
“Greater Hattiesburg is a vibrant, diverse community with a pro-business operating environment. We always want to portray the best possible image nationally and internationally as we seek to grow the state’s economy. We are progressive, inclusive, and value everyone equally. Our state should strive to remove barriers that inhibit us from reaching our full potential, socially and economically. Let’s remove the Confederate emblem that conjures emotions associated with prior injustices.”
The statement comes as there have been growing calls for a change to the state flag due to the Confederate battle emblem on the current flag.
