First Alert: Thunderstorms expected Tuesday

We started off Tuesday morning with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-70s. Scattered thunderstorms will fire up later this morning and into the afternoon, so be sure to grab your raincoat. Highs will top out into the upper 80s to low 90s. Temps will fall into the low 80s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s. Scattered thunderstorms will continue on Wednesday, so it will be a smart idea to keep your raincoat nearby. Highs will top out into the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will become more Hit-or-Miss as we go into Thursday and Friday. That will allow our highs to go back into the low 90s.This weekend will be partly cloudy and warm with highs in the low 90s.