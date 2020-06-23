COVID-19 leads to cancellation of annual Sumrall Fourth of July celebration

SUMRALL , Miss. (WDAM) - Every Fourth of July, Lions Club Park in Sumrall is packed full of thousands of people getting ready to celebrate the holiday, but this year that’s not happening.
“COVID-19 was really the primary reason, the only reason, we had to cancel everything this year,” said Sumrall Lions Club President John Carley
There will be no parade, no auction and no fireworks show.
“We’re talking about hundreds and hundreds of people. We knew for that event, we could not enforce safe distancing,” Carley said. “We normally hold our auction under the pavilion and we normally have a hundred or so folks up there, so we couldn’t safe distance up there or break off into groups and keep apart.”
The Sumrall Fourth of July celebration has been a long standing tradition since the 1970s.
Carley says the club is hoping to do something in the fall to make up for canceling, but it’s not certain at this time.
“People here in Sumrall look forward to this,” Carley said. “They want it. It’s part of their celebration, it’s something that we’ve been doing now for over 40 years. It’s just something they’ve come to expect.”
The Lions Club has been in charge of the celebration for the last 25 years.
