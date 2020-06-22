What you need to know before heading to polls Tuesday

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Voters in Jones and Jasper counties will head to the polls Tuesday in a special election for House District 88.
The winner of the election will fill the vacant seat of Ramona Blackledge, who resigned in January.
Three candidates, Robin Robinson, Michael Walker and Jason Dykes, qualified for the election, though Dykes has since withdrawn his candidacy and said he will not take take office if elected. Due to it being a special election, the candidates are not running under a party label.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you are in line at 7 p.m., you are entitled to cast a ballot.
You can find your polling location by clicking here.
Voters are required by state law to show photo identification at the polls. Acceptable photo IDs include:
- A drivers license.
- A photo ID card issued by a branch, department, or entity of the State of Mississippi.
- A United States passport.
- A government employee ID card.
- A firearms license.
- A student photo ID issued by an accredited Mississippi university, college, or community/junior college.
- A United States military ID.
- A tribal photo ID.
- Any other photo ID issued by any branch, department, agency or entity of the United States government or any State government.
- A Mississippi Voter Identification Card.
If you do not have a photo ID when you arrive to your polling place, you can cast an affidavit ballot, which may be counted if you provide an acceptable photo ID to the Circuit Clerk’s office within five business days of the election.
It is against the law to campaign for a candidate within 150 feet of any entrance to a polling place, unless you are on private property. Every polling place entrance should be clear of all people except election officials, voters waiting to vote or authorized poll watchers.
You are prohibited from taking pictures of you marked ballot.
Voters are encouraged to wear a mask, practice social distancing and vote at off-peak hours to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The Secretary of State’s office is providing poll workers with personal protective equipment, such as gloves, masks and face shields, as well as hand sanitizer for each polling location.
Each county may implement additional COVID-19 safety guidelines and procedures.
