US ambassador confirms American among UK terror victims

Police stand guard at the Abbey gateway of Forbury Gardens, a day after a multiple stabbing attack in the gardens in Reading, England, Sunday June 21, 2020. British police say they are treating a stabbing rampage in a park that killed three people as a terrorist attack. Dean Haydon, the U.K.’s coordinator of counterterrorism policing, said counterterror detectives were taking over the investigation into the attack in the town of Reading, west of London. (Source: AP Photo/Alastair Grant)