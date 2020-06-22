Two District 88 candidates prepare for Tuesday’s special election

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The special election for Mississippi House District 88 w ill be held Tuesday. Originally set for April 21, it was rescheduled due to COVID-19.
Three candidates have qualified to run for the vacant seat; however, per the Secretary of State’s Office, Jason Dykes withdrew his candidacy but will remain on the ballot. This leaves two candidates, Robin Robinson and Michael Walker.
Born and raised in Jones County, Robinson says if elected, she plans to focus on three things.
“Jobs, education and the economy,” Robinson said. “Everybody wants a better life and to be able to provide for their families.”
Also raised in Jones County, Walker says if he is elected, one of his main goals is to give a voice to the people.
“I think our government has gotten so big that it’s out of touch with what the people really want, and so I’d like to give the power back to the people,” Walker said.
Both candidates say jobs are necessary for Jones and Jasper counties.
“South of Jackson is just overlooked as far as jobs, new growth,” Walker said. “Out there, we’ve got tons of industrial parks, lands are set aside for industries, but right now we don’t have anything coming this way. So, I’d like to try to see and try to get some of those jobs brought back down to Jones County and to the south.”
“I believe my knowledge of jobs would be very helpful to the citizens of Mississippi and District 88, and I think my experience and desire to improve and enhance the quality of life, which means helping the economy grow, would be helpful for all citizens of our state and District 88,” Robinson said.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Any voter in line at 7 p.m. is entitled to cast a ballot. To find a precinct near you, a polling place locator is available on the Secretary of State’s website.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.