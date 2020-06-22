smART Space Virtual Summer Camp lets kids enjoy arts from home

“The first one we started off was just camp, camp,” Gallaspy said. “So we did camping theme and set up tents, and we just try to do crafts that you would do that when you were at camp by doing things with pootie beads and things that are not particularly difficult for kids. Or it doesn’t really matter what skill level you are at, just something that’s enjoyable and has a creative component to it. So kids have an outlet during these strange times right now.”