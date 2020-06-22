Purvis native returns home after 7-month deployment at sea

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 2018 Purvis High School graduate came home last week after being deployed aboard USS Harry S. Truman for seven months.
After departing Norfolk, Virginia in November 2019, the ship sailed in the Arabian Gulf, Red Sea, Mediterranean Sea and Atlantic Ocean.
Petty Officer 3rd Class Justin Sylvester was a fire controlman aboard the ship.
Kayla Turnbow, Navy Office of Community Outreach, says Sylvester was responsible for the ship’s defense system against any hostile threats.
“Without fire controlmen, this ship would not be a warship but instead, just a floating airport,” said Sylvester.
The ship sailed more than 56,000 nautical miles, deploying dynamically to support dual-carrier operations, air defense exercises and anti-submarine warfare exercises.
“It has been a tough deployment but the sailors onboard have proven that they are some of the toughest people on Earth,” said Sylvester.
More than 6,000 men and women serve aboard the ship during deployment keeping the ship running smoothly.
“I joined the Navy to see the world outside of small town Mississippi and to make my family proud,” added Sylvester.
