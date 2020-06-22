Patrick’s Monday Forecast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We started off this morning with mostly cloudy and temperatures in the mid 70s. Scattered T-Storms will fire up later this morning and into the afternoon so be sure to grab your raincoat. Highs will top out into the upper 80s to low 90s. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s.