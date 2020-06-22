Pair arrested in murder of Miss. National Guard member

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department arrested two people suspected of killing a Mississippi National Guard member.
Officers say 24-year-old Stephen Matory was shot and killed last week at Summer Park Apartments. they say Matory was a bystander in the shooting and was not the intended target.
XaJavier King, 19, and Chaela Edwards, 18, are charged in the shooting.
King faces charges of murder and aggravated assault. Edwards is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.
