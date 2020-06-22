Missing La. man could be in Hattiesburg area

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man reported missing in Ponchatoula, La. could be in the Hattiesburg area, according to his family.
Hattiesburg police are helping the Ponchatoula Police Department in the search for 27-year-old Dedrick Grant Jr.
According to HPD, Grant was reportedly headed to Mississippi with friends on June 18 and has not been heard from since. Family members told police they believe Grant could be in Hattiesburg.
If you see Grant or have any information on his whereabouts, call the Ponchatoula Police Department at 985-386-6548.
