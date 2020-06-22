Man killed in Bay Springs shooting, juvenile charged

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - A juvenile has been charged with murder after a Saturday shooting in Bay Springs.
The Bay Springs Police Department responded to a shooting on West 4th Avenue in the city around 6:30 p.m.
On arrival, officers say they found a man who had been shot. Authorities identified the victim as 18-year old Alonzo Shelby, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.
A juvenile suspect was taken into custody and charged with murder and awaits an initial bond hearing. The Bay Springs Police Department is not releasing any information on the juvenile suspect at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact the Bay Springs Police Department.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.