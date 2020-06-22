JCJC temporarily closing for electrical maintenance

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Junior College will be closed on Thursday and Friday for scheduled electrical maintenance.
All offices on the main campus in Ellisville, along with the phone system, will be closed.
“We apologize for the inconvenience,” said Jones College President, Dr. Jesse Smith. “However, the scheduled maintenance will allow us to make the newly installed underground electrical system operational.”
All online and MSVCC classes will still meet during the days the campus is closed. However, the parking lot public Wi-Fi will not be available.
All Jones College County Centers and the Advanced Technology Center will also remain open.
In addition, summer and fall class registration is suspended until Monday, June 29, at 8:00 a.m.
