Jasper Co. mother speaks about daughter’s death as questions remain

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Dominique Henry was shot and killed on Nov. 20, 2019.
Her mother, Annie Rutledge, said the last seven months have been difficult without her.
“I mean it’s just depressing, like I said, most of the time when someone mentions her name I usually just cry,” Rutledge said.
Jasper County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home near the intersection of State Route 528 and County Road 29 and found the 30-year-old’s body inside a vehicle at the home.
The case is being handled by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation because it happened at the home of a part-time Jasper County dispatcher.
“It’s hard for me to go back into her room because that’s where all of her possessions are at and I just grab something she used to wear and hold it and cry” Rutledge said. “It’s sad, it’s just too sad.”
Many questions remain unanswered as MBI is preparing the case for court.
“She never bothered anybody, she always laughed,” Rutledge said. “She had this ol’ goofy laugh that she always used to do and she never bothered anybody, she had a heart of gold. She would give you the shirt off her back.”
MBI did not respond to WDAM’s repeated requests for information.
“I’m the only voice left that she’s got, and I’m going to go to whatever limit I have to,” Rutledge said.
The next step for the case is for it to be presented before a grand jury, who will decide if an indictment will be made.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.