C-USA bars postseason play in Miss. over state flag

DALLAS, Texas (WDAM) - Conference USA became the latest to institute a ban on postseason athletics in Mississippi until the state’s flag is changed.
C-USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod released a statement Monday morning announcing the conference’s policy.
“The C-USA Board of Directors approved the prohibition of all conference championship events in the state of Mississippi until the confederate emblem is removed from the state flag,” MacLeod said in the one-sentence release.
Friday, the National Collegiate Athletic Association and the Southeastern Conference placed similar bans on championship events in Mississippi.
The SEC edict would affect the University of Mississippi and Mississippi State University, while the NCAA band would prevent any Mississippi college under its umbrella from hosting a postseason event.
The C-USA decision would have the largest impact on USM baseball, which is scheduled to host the 2022 tournament at Pete Taylor Park. It would mark the seventh time the Golden Eagles had hosted C-USA's baseball tourney.
The conference baseball finale also has been played five other times on Mississippi soil at so-called “neutral” sites. The tourney was played at Trustmark Park in Pearl twice and then three, consecutive seasons at MGM Park in Biloxi.
The 2020 baseball tournament also was scheduled for Biloxi before being cancelled in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
