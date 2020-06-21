Miss. hospitals reporting highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since April

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Coronavirus cases in the state are continuing to climb alongside the number of hospitalizations.
The Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH) started tracking the number of hospitalizations in April, and according to their latest update, the number of patients with confirmed infections reported by Mississippi Hospitals reached its peak on June 19, with 516 hospitalized patients who have COVID-19.
Despite the increase in hospitalizations, the recent number of patients in the ICU and on ventilators have remained steady. As of Friday, 98 patients were on ventilators, while 156 patients were in the ICU.
MSDH has not updated the number of coronavirus cases and death since June 17. “Our daily COVID-19 update will be limited as we work to resolve technical problems in our data reporting system,” MSDH noted.
According to the last update from MSDH, there were 26 new cases reported in South Mississippi, including George County (1), Harrison County (16), and Jackson County (7), Pearl River County (1), and Stone County (1).
Harrison County came in the top three in regard to the number of cases that increased within the last week. 41 cases were reported in the county from June 8 through June 14. Overall, there have been 367 cases to date in Harrison County.
To read more about the latest COVID-19 update for South Mississippi, click here.
