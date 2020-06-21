Driver ejected from vehicle in rollover accident in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Several volunteer fire departments in Jones County responded to a vehicle rollover in the Johnson community Sunday morning.
According to Jones County Fire Council’s public information officer Dana Bumgardner, Johnson, Ovett, South Jones and Moselle volunteer fire departments responded to the rollover after it happened around 11:05 a.m.
The rollover happened near 1894 Highway 29 South when the driver of a Ford F-250 was traveling north on Highway 29.
The driver lost control of the truck and left the road, resulting in the truck to rollover and hit a tree. She was ejected from the truck and suffered serious injuries.
Emserv Ambulance Service arrived to the scene and transported the driver to a local emergency room.
Traffic was slowed on Highway 29 for almost an hour as one lane was shut down to let first responders to provide emergency medical care and make sure the cleanup was safe.
Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Jones County Sheriff’s Office were also on the scene.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.