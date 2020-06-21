Afternoon, evening showers possible for Monday

Overnight you can expect partly cloudy conditions with lows in the lower 70s.
On Monday look for a 50% chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s.
For Tuesday showers and thunderstorms are expected to be likely in the afternoon and early evening. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s.
More of the same is expected on Wednesday and Thursday with a good chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the lower 70s.
By Friday and into the weekend, expect isolated showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.
