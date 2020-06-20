Two Pine Belt high schools ranked top 20 in MS

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Pine Belt high schools were ranked in the top 20 in the state this week.
The highest ranked public schools around the United States were ranked by the U.S. News & World Report’s 2020 Best High Schools while also ranking the top schools in each state.
Rankings are made by the following categories:
- Graduation rate
- College readiness
- Math and Reading Proficiency
- Math and Reading Performance
Petal High School ranked 10th amongst 243 other high schools in Mississippi, along with ranking as the number one high school in the Hattiesburg metro area.
PHS ranked in the top 20 in college readiness and math and reading performance, top 15 in math and reading proficiency and top 80 in graduation rate in the state.
Oak Grove High School ranked 12th amongst high schools in the state, as well as being ranked in the top 20 in graduation rate and math and proficiency and top 30 in college readiness and math and reading performance.
OGHS came in second behind Petal High School as being the number two high school in the Hattiesburg metro area but was ranked as the top high school in the Lamar County School District.
