Small chance for afternoon showers on Sunday

Expect partly cloudy skies in the Pine Belt tonight with lows in the lower 70s.
During the day Sunday look for about a 20% chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s.
On Monday expect a 50% chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.
For Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday you can look for a fairly good chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s.
On Friday expect a 40% chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs around 90 and lows in the lower 70s.
Saturday looks to be a little dryer with only a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs around 91 and lows in the lower 70s.
