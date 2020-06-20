New patient visitation policy at SCRMC begins next week

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - South Central Regional Medical Center has made changes to its hospital visitation policy.
Chief Nursing Officer Beth Endom says patient visitation will remain limited to those 18 years or older.
“We look forward to having visitors back in the hospital next week. We know how important it is to have a friend or family member close by when you are having a surgical procedure or are hospitalized. Our new policy outlines the number of visitors allowed by area,” said Endom.
Everyone entering SCRMC will be required to wear a mask and check in at the screening station inside the main front entrance of the medical center.
Everyone will get their temperatures checked before entering the facility.
Individuals under 18 are not allowed to visit patients, but special consideration will be made for life-or-death circumstances.
One visitor will be allowed in the patient room at a time, and each patient will get two visitors max per day.
One visitor may stay with the patient over-night in the patient room.
Visitation hours are from 6 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
ICU visitation ends at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.