WATCH LIVE: Bridging the Gap march from Hattiesburg to Petal

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A group is marching from Chain Park in Hattiesburg across the Leaf River into Petal for a protest they call Bridging the Gap.
Organizers said the purpose of the march is to address police brutality and racial inequality and bring the two communities together.
Both cities have seen their own protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man who died at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minn.
Petal Mayor Hal Marx was the target of three days of protests outside city hall over comments he made on social media regarding Floyd’s death.
Last week, a Black Lives Matter march was held in downtown Hattiesburg. The march ended outside of the Forrest County Courthouse, where a Confederate monument sits outside the building.
The protesters joined a growing number of voices demanding the statue be removed.
This week, the Forrest County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to put the issue on the ballot this November for voters to decide.
