USM’s nursing school to receive more than $335,000 in federal grants

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi’s School of Nursing will receive more than $335,000 in federal funding to support a pair of training initiatives.
United States Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith announced Friday that more than $1.27 million in United States Department of Health and Human Services’ money had been allocated to support “the training of health workers to serve in rural and underserved communities.”
Four initiatives at USM and the University of Mississippi Medical Center will benefit from the HHS’ “Health Resources and Services Administration” grants, including:
- $307,480 to USM’s “Nurse Faculty Loan Program”
The grant will provide loans to nursing students who receive up to 85 percent loan cancellation in exchange for full-time post-graduate employment as nurse faculty
- $28,323 to USM’s “Nurse Anesthetist Training Program”
The grant will help cover the costs of traineeships for individuals in nurse anesthesia programs
- $492,497 to UMMC’s “Nurse Education, Practice, Quality and Retention Interprofessional Collaborative Practice Progam/Behavioral Health Integration”
The grant will allow the training and education of a nursing workforce that will provide behavioral health services in rural communities
- $450,000 to UMMC’s “Postdoctoral Training in General, Pediatric and Public Health Dentistry”
The grant will “enhance” postdoctoral dental residency training programs in rural communities.
“A strong health workforce is more necessary than ever as this coronavirus pandemic is showing us,” Hyde-Smith said in a release. “UMMC and USM have very strong and established programs that can help our state meet the demand for qualified health care professionals.”
Hyde-Smith serves on the Senate appropriations subcommittee, with jurisdiction over HHS and related agencies.
