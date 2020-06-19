USM develops COVID-19 coping manual

From University of Southern Mississippi Public Relations
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ The COVID-19 pandemic took a toll this spring on the rhythms and routines of educators and students.
The familiar had to be redefined and the simple system of presentation reversed, with teachers providing viral lessons to students hunkered down in their homes to reduce the virus’ impact.
Now, faculty and graduate students in the University of Southern Mississippi’s School Psychology Program has come up with a manual that may help reduce the stress on teachers, and parents K-12 students dealing with life in a world reconfigured by the coronavirus.
The COVID-19 Resource Manual includes information, strategies and resources that may offset the negative impact of the pandemic, providing guidance for specific groups, including:
- Teachers, staff and school administrators
- Parents
- The bilingual community
- Teachers who work with students with disabilities
“We consider this an important aspect of our delivery of services to school personnel, and particularly during a difficult and challenging time that impacts educators and students,” said USM professor Joe Olmi, director of the School Psychology Program.
After educational entities across Mississippi, including those K-12 school districts, began closing in the spring during the outbreak of the virus, Olmi said his team went immediately to work.
The group researched available materials for coping with the COVID-19 pandemic and combining its findings into one packet for administrators, teachers, families, and students.
The manual can be reviewed at https://cdn.ymaws.com/www.mpe.org/resource/resmgr/pdf/covid19_resource_manual_2020.pdf.
Joining Olmi in the development and compilation of the manual were Crystal Taylor, assistant professor in the School Psychology Program; school psychology graduate students Stefanie Schrieber; Meleah Ackley; Lauren Peak; Taylor Ben; Brittany Pigg; and Chelsea Johnson.
Erica Van Overloop, graduate student clinic coordinator in the USM Counseling Psychology Program, also took part.
“Thousands of resources are already available to help cope with the pandemic, and it can become overwhelming for families and educators to search and select appropriate materials for their needs,” said Schrieber, a School Psychology doctoral student from Pekin, Ill.
“The goal of the manual was to condense the available resources into one document that was easily accessible to the public. We hope it reaches beyond the state in providing both families and educators with information needed to help cope with the impact of COVID-19.”
Topics addressed in the manual are arranged by categories for teachers, administrators, staff and parents and include:
- Strategies for transitioning to on-line learning
- Centers for Disease Control guidance on limiting the spread of the COVID-19 in school facilities
- Managing special needs and disabilities
- Addressing mental health issues
- Information on civil rights protections for all students
- Self-care strategies for teachers, parents and students
- Resources specific to the bilingual community
- How to spot reactions to stress based on age categories
- Tips on safe social and physical activities for children
- Resources for crisis response teams.
Also featured is an organized list of websites and handouts covering a broad spectrum of resources related to COVID-19, from academic websites to mobile-based applications for coping with anxiety.
“This pandemic and the subsequent school closures this spring have been very stressful for students, teachers and parents -- a traumatic experience for all involved,” said Kelly Riley, executive director of Mississippi Professional Educators, who shared the manual with the organization’s approximately 13,500 members.
“While the school buildings have been closed, learning continued, but under much different circumstances via distance learning and packets, and the year did not end with the traditional goodbyes and hugs.
“I’m confident that the resource manual has supported our members during this pandemic, and will prove beneficial to their planning for the upcoming school year, so that they may effectively support and teach their students following this traumatic event.”
The USM School of Psychology’s School Psychology Program, housed in the College of Education and Human Sciences, prepares behavioral scientists to address issues encountered by students related to schooling, including those involving behavior and learning challenges.
After four years of coursework and a fifth year of internship, graduates of the program go on to serve in various settings that include hospitals, clinics, developmental centers and school districts as well as becoming faculty members at universities and colleges.
For more information about the School Psychology Program, visit https://www.usm.edu/graduate-programs/psychology-school.php.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.