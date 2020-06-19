Sunny and hot forecast for Father’s Day weekend

We started off this Friday morning with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-60s. Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s. I can’t rule out a rogue shower, but most of us will be dry. Temps will fall into the low 80s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s. Friday will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the low 90s. This weekend will be warm and sunny with highs in the mid-90s. Skies will be partly cloudy with a stray shower. Father’s Day will be partly cloudy and warm with highs in the mid-90s. Hit-or-miss thunderstorms will return early next week as we see a pattern change across the southeast. That trend will continue through most of next week. Temps will fall to the low 90s and upper 80s by the middle of the week.