Special election set for state House District 88 seat

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Tuesday’s special election to fill a vacant state House of Representatives seat will feature just two candidates.
Robin Robinson and Michael Walker are running for the House District 88 seat that was vacated in January when Ramonda Blackledge resigned. District 88 covers sections of Jones and Jasper counties.
A third candidate, Jason H. Dykes, also qualified for the election, but then withdrew from the race.
Ballots were prepared before Dykes announced his withdrawal, so his name remains on the card. But Dykes wrote that he will not take office if elected.
Because this will be a special election, Robinson and Walker are running unaffiliated.
Polls will be open at 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The Secretary of State’s office issued a number of reminders to voters, including:
- The “in-person” absentee voting deadline is Saturday.
The offices of the circuit clerks in Jones and Jasper counties will be open from 8 a.m. to noon
- “Mail-in” absentee ballots must be received by 5 p.m. Friday
- Absentee ballots falling under the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens’ guidelines must be received vis e-mail, fax or mail by 7 p.m. Tuesday
- A polling place locator is available on the Secretary of State's website at http://www.sos.ms.gov/PollingPlace/Pages/default.aspx
- Voters are required to show photo identification at the polls.
A voter without an acceptable form of photo identification is entitled to cast an affidavit ballot. An affidavit ballot may be counted if the voter provides an acceptable form of photo identification to the circuit clerk’s office within five business days after the election
- Campaigning is forbidden for any candidate within 150 feet of any entrance to a polling place, unless on private property.
The Secretary of State’s office will be providing poll workers personal protective equipment, such as gloves face masks and hand sanitizer. Hand sanitizer also will be available for voters; use.
Voters are encouraged to wear a mask, practice social distancing and vote at off-peak hours to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“We understand that COVID-19 is still a major concern across the country,” Secretary of State Michael Watson said. “Our goal is to do everything we can to ensure voters feel safe as they exercise their duty to vote.”
As we continue to safeguard our democracy, I encourage voters to take every safety precaution possible as they head to the polls on Tuesday, June 23.”
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.