Mississippi Miss Hospitality Top 10 announced

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Three Pine Belt young women have made it in the top 10 of the Mississippi Miss Hospitality competition.
Callie Farris of Hattiesburg, Rondaisha Henry of Jasper County and Reagan Todd of Laurel will compete with seven other young women on July 18 for the title.
The competition was split up this year due to COVID-19. The women competed this week in an online preliminary competition.
Organizers say they are excited to have been able to still have a program this year.
”We’re looking forward to a great year, even though it’s not the year that we thought it would be,” said Executive Director of the program Marlo Dorsey. “We are happy to be able to forge ahead and name a new 2020 Mississippi Miss Hospitality.”
Here is a full list of the top 10 contestants:
- McKay Lee Bray, Greene County
- Callie Farris, Hattiesburg
- Cailin Sims, Jackson County
- Rondaisha Henry, Jasper County
- Reagan Todd, Laurel
- Aly Floyd, Lincoln County
- Ivy Jordan, New Albany
- Andrea Berryhill, Panola County
- Ramsey Sanders, Pike County
- Kassidy Young, Pontotoc County
The 2020 Mississippi Miss Hospitality competition will be held at the Hattiesburg Saegner Theater on July 18 with limited seating.
All 36 contestants will receive a $250 scholarship.
