MDOT continues recovery from Easter tornadoes

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) - It has been more than two months since an outbreak of deadly tornadoes wreaked havoc on parts of South Mississippi.
Though time has passed, cleanup efforts are an ongoing and costly undertaking.
To help clear the paths of destruction, the Mississippi Department of Transportation has invested more than $1 million to aid recovery in several counties.
In a June 9 meeting, the Mississippi Transportation Commission approved contracts to continue debris removal in five counties.
A $478,260 contract was awarded for cleanup in Jones County, a $286,437 contract was awarded for cleanup in Covington and Jefferson Davis counties and a $309,526 contract was awarded for cleanup in Marion and Lawrence counties.
Additional emergency contracts for Jasper, Clarke, Lawrence and Walthall counties have not been awarded.
