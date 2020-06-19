Marion County organization hosts Juneteenth event

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Many South Mississippi residents were at Duckworth Park in Columbia Friday afternoon celebrating Juneteenth.
The group, Marion County, Mississippi Peaceful Protesters for Justice and Equality, hosted a first-ever gathering for the holiday.
It featured a living museum, live entertainment and many different speakers.
Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery in America.
“We’re for justice and equality and back then, a lot of our ancestors, they were enslaved, so to know that they overcame that and that hurdle is inspiring,” said Gaqueta Alexander, secretary and chair of the public relations committee for the Marion County, Mississippi Peaceful Protesters for Justice and Equality.
“We’ve been having the pandemic going on and people haven’t been able to get out and now that we’ve got an opportunity, it’s the perfect time to do it,” said Aric Newson, a spokesman for that organization.
“This is the first time we’ve done anything like this here in Columbia and so, hopefully, we can get more people to come out and we can make it bigger and better every year, as time goes on,” Newson said.
There was also free food and plenty of activities for children.
