Man accused of ramming MCSO vehicle, nearly hitting deputy

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect has been charged after allegedly ramming a Marion County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, nearly hitting a deputy, and leading deputies on a chase.
Kelby Glenn Jordan, of New Augusta, is charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, felony fleeing and burglary.
Officials with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said it all started Thursday when Prentiss police alerted MCSO deputies to a stolen vehicle headed toward Marion County on State Route 13.
MCSO deputies spotted the vehicle in the Goss community. Officials said that’s when Jordan, who was reportedly driving the stolen vehicle, rammed the patrol vehicle and drove away.
Sheriff Berkley Hall said Jorden crashed on State Route 13 in the Expose community and ran into the woods.
Jordan was captured a short time later with help from the Columbia Police Department, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Prentiss Police Department and Washington Parish Correctional Facility K-9 unit.
Jordan, 23, is being held at the Marion County Jail as he awaits his initial court appearance.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.