2 Hattiesburg men sentenced on federal drug charges

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A federal judge sentenced two Hattiesburg men to serve time in prison after they pleaded guilty to drug charges.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi announced Senior U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett sentenced 30-year-old Justin Williams Thursday to seven years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for conspiracy with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Williams’ co-defendant, 31-year-old Rodney Renchie, was sentenced last week to 20 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.
Both men were ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.
“These individuals put kids, families, neighbors and entire communities at a significant risk of harm by slinging this poison throughout the Hattiesburg area. I applaud our HSI agents and our federal prosecutors for taking these criminals off our streets, as their hard work has literally saved people’s lives,” U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst said in a news release.
“These sentences reflect the seriousness of the charges and the danger this drug poses to our communities,” said Jere T. Miles with Homeland Security Investigations in New Orleans. “It is also a gratifying outcome for the diligent work our special agents and law enforcement partners put into keeping our neighborhoods and community members safe.”
Prosecutors said HSI agents discovered that Renchie and Williams had sold 1.7 kilograms of meth in the parking lot a of hotel on Hardy Street on June 19, 2019.
When agents arrived, Renchie attempted to flee in his vehicle before backing into another car in the lot. Williams ran from the agents and threw a bag of methamphetamine. He was arrested a short time later.
Williams and Renchie were charged in a criminal indictment on July 10, 2019. Williams pleaded guilty in October 2019, and Renchie pleaded guilty in December 2019.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.