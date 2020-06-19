Another Hattiesburg Fire Dept. employee tests positive for COVID-19

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Another Hattiesburg Fire Department employee has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the 10th city employee to test positive since March 11.
On Friday, the City of Hattiesburg announced an employee tested positive after having indirect exposure with another HFD employee, who was announced as testing positive on Wednesday.
The employee has not been at work since Friday morning.
Five other employees were also tested as indirect exposures of the Wednesday case, with two of the tests coming back negative. The other three are in self-isolation at home waiting for test results.
In addition to direct exposures, nine employees who have been traced as having indirect exposure will also be tested and continue to wear personal protective equipment while at work.
The steps taken are part of the city’s Exposure & Symptoms Protocol for COVID-19, which was developed based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and input from the Hattiesburg medical community.
The HFD employee who was diagnosed earlier this week volunteered at a mask distribution Saturday at Fire Station No. 8 at 104 Lamar Boulevard. The city is asking anyone who picked up a mask at that location Saturday to self-monitor for symptoms and be tested if needed.
