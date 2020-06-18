Very small chance for shower, but mostly sunny for Thursday

Patrick Bigbie's Thursday morning forecast 06/18
By Patrick Bigbie | June 18, 2020 at 8:22 AM CDT - Updated June 18 at 8:22 AM

Good morning everyone! We’re starting off this morning with sunny skies and temps in the mid 60s. Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s. I can’t rule out a rogue shower but most of us will be dry. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the low 90s.

This weekend will be warm and sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Skies will be partly cloudy with a stray shower.

Hit-or-miss thunderstorms will return early next week as we see a pattern change across the Southeast.

