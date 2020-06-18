University of Mississippi’s request approved to relocate Confederate Monument

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning approved the University of Mississippi’s request to relocate the Confederate Monument from its current campus location, at the front of the Circle on University Avenue, to the University Cemetery, which is located on campus on Coliseum Loop.
“The Board of Trustees approved the request from the Chancellor of the University of Mississippi,” said Dr. Alfred Rankins Jr., Commissioner of Higher Education. “He and his team devoted considerable time and attention to developing a thoughtful plan to relocate its Confederate Monument to the University Cemetery.”
The Board President Ford Dye said moving the statue would be in the best interest of Ole Miss moving forward.
“The Board reviewed the detailed plans for the new site, considered events on college campuses across the South involving Confederate monuments, and listened to the University’s various constituency groups,” said Dye. “The Board subsequently determined relocating the Confederate statue to be most appropriate for Ole Miss moving forward.”
