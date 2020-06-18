Tim’s Two Cents: WDAM Sports Director Taylor Curet

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with WDAM 7 Sports Director Taylor Curet.
After spending two years in Hattiesburg as a sports reporter at WDAM, Curet was promoted to sports director in August 2018.
He was born in Baton Rouge, La., and raised in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., just outside Jacksonville.
Curet talks about his series, “Senior Salute,” football dipping its toe into the water in the era of coronavirus and summer-league baseball returning to local diamonds.
