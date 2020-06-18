Safety in mind as public pools reopen

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Temperatures are on the rise across the Pine Belt and swimming is a popular way of beating the heat.
While some cities have yet to reopen their public pools due to the COVID-19 pandemic, others have, but with a few restrictions.
On Monday, the City of Laurel opened their pools, splash pads and natatorium, with limited capacity, social distancing and enhanced cleaning measures.
Water samples are taken twice a week to check the chlorine levels and officials there say they are doing everything possible to ensure the public is safe while having some summer fun.
Director for Laurel Parks & Recreation Elvin Ulmer says it’s important for people to be able to get outside and be enjoy themselves.
“You’ve still got to have recreation, you’ve still got to have where kids can get out and relax. Not only kids, we have a lot of adults to use our facility, so you still got to have recreation,” Ulmer said. “People still want to go places where they can have fun and relax and be safe, we just ask everybody to abide by the rules that we have, and hopefully all this will be over before long.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread through chlorinated water in pools or water play areas.
