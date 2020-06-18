Remembering the history of Juneteenth

“Juneteenth started in Galveston, Texas in 1865,” Smith said. “The Emancipation Proclamation was issued and the slaves knew that the war was over, but they did not know that the Emancipation Proclamation had freed them. And when Gen. Gordon Granger landed there at Galveston, he read that order to the slaves, and when they heard freedom, there was jubilation and praise and worship and thanksgiving and fun and fellowship and the following year they established June 19th as Juneteenth.”