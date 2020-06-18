Miss. National Guard soldier identified as victim in deadly Jackson shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - An active duty member of the Mississippi National Guard was killed in a shooting Thursday morning in Jackson.
Lt. Col. Deidre Smith, Director of Public Affairs for the Mississippi National Guard, said Sgt. Stephen Matory, 24, was an innocent bystander caught up in a shooting at an apartment complex around 6 a.m.
Matory, of Jackson, served as a transport management coordinator for a company in the 2/20th Special Forces Group based in Jackson.
During his time in the Mississippi National Guard, Matory earned the Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon and the Parachutist Badge.
The shooting is being investigated by the Jackson Police Department.
