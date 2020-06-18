Driver license stations to alter weekly schedule

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Public Safety announced changes to the weekly schedule for all permanent driver license stations in the state that will go into effect Monday.
Customers are strongly encouraged to wear masks inside driver license stations and temperatures will be checked before entering.
Wednesdays will now be designated for firearm permits, security guard permits, renewals and duplicate transactions for driver licenses and identification cards. Customers 65 years and older can also be serviced on Wednesdays between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.
On every other day, people will be customers can visit stations on the day that corresponds with the first letter of the customers’ last name:
- Monday: A-E
- Tuesday: F-L
- Wednesday: Firearm permits, security guard permits, renewals and duplicates.
- Thursday: M-S
- Friday: T-Z
For more information regarding station reopenings, visit www.dps.ms.gov.
