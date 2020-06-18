COVID-19 leads to changes for Mississippi Miss Hospitality 2020 competition

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Miss Hospitality competition looks a bit different this year due to COVID-19.
The competition has been split into two parts.
Part one, the preliminary competition, is being held online this week. Contestants have been submitting videos and doing online style interviews with judges.
The top 10 contestants will compete on July 18 for part two of the competition. It will be held at the Hattiesburg Saenger Theater.
Organizers say it’s been a learning curve for everyone trying to make this competition happen, but they are grateful that it’s working out.
“Whether we all knew how to use technology very quickly like that in a virtual meeting platform, we didn’t know as much as we knew coming in as we all do now,” said executive director of the program Marlo Dorsey. “I can say all these young women certainly gained a life skill regardless of they are going to be crowned this year’s winner”
The top 10 will be announced on Friday.
There are 36 total contestants
