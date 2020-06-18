Collins Fire Dept. uses grant to purchase thermal-imaging, gas monitoring equipment

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Collins Fire Department has just gotten some new high-tech, life-saving equipment with a grant from Homeland Security.
It now has three new thermal-imaging cameras and some new gas monitoring and detection equipment.
It was bought with funds from a $55,000 grant from the Mississippi office of Homeland Security.
The cameras replace older, bulkier models.
“These new cameras have the most up to date technology and will allow our firefighters to more safely and effectively operate on fire and emergency incident scenes,” said John Pope, chief of the Collins Fire Department.
CFD will also be getting some new protective gear for firefighters, paid for with that same grant.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.