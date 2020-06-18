Collins adding new Project NOLA camera to current network

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Collins is already expanding its network of high-tech surveillance cameras that it installed just three months ago.
This week, the Board of Aldermen approved the purchase of one new camera, to be added to the Project NOLA system.
Collins already has six of those high-definition cameras in use at various locations across town.
The new camera will be set up in a different way, which will make it easier to move from one location to another if needed.
“Instead of being hooked to a hard line internet, they’ll be tapped into a cellular data modem, basically what your cell phone runs on, 4G or 3G,” said Joey Ponder, chief of the Collins Police Department. “It’s more mobile, (if) we have a camera in a certain area and we need to move it after its done its purpose, we can move it to another area with no problem at all.”
Ponder says the new camera will cost about $450, which is about the same as the others already in use.
