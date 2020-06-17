Warm and dry this week but changes coming next week

We started off this Wednesday morning with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 60s. Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Humidity is slightly lower today. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s. Thursday will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the low 90s.This weekend will be warm and sunny with highs in the mid-90s. Skies will be partly cloudy with a stray shower. Hit-or-miss thunderstorms will return early next week as we see a pattern change across the southeast.