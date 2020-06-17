Sumrall boy catches state record speckled trout

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - An 11-year-old Sumrall boy caught a fish that put him in the Mississippi record books.
Maddox McDaniel reeled in a 5-pound, 5.6-ounce spotted seatrout, commonly known as a speckled trout, that set the state youth record for the species using conventional tackle.
“Specks” are some of the most prized gamefish for inshore saltwater anglers.
According to the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources, Maddox caught his record-breaking fish in Biloxi.
